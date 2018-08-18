Bills' Kyle Williams: Likely avoids ACL tear

Initial tests suggest Williams (knee) avoided an ACL tear and could return at some point in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran defensive tackle has only missed significant time in two of his 12 seasons prior to 2018, but it appears Williams is set to be sidelined for an extended run this season after suffering the injury during Friday's preseason contest. More information on his injury should surface when the MRI results are in.