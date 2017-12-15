Bills' Kyle Williams: Loses injury designation
Williams (groin) wasn't given an injury tag Friday and is in line to play Sunday against Miami.
Williams will avoid missing his first game of the season, which is valuable in a game with serious playoff implications. The veteran defensive tackle averages just 2.5 tackles per game, though, so without the help of sacks, his fantasy value is underwhelming.
