Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses another practice

Williams missed practice for the second straight day Thursday due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

If anyone can get by with hardly any practice time, it's Williams, who was drafted by the Bills in 2006. But a second straight missed day shows this is something more than just a minor issue or rest day. We'l see if the starting defensive tackle can practice to some degree Friday.

