Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses another practice
Williams missed practice for the second straight day Thursday due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
If anyone can get by with hardly any practice time, it's Williams, who was drafted by the Bills in 2006. But a second straight missed day shows this is something more than just a minor issue or rest day. We'l see if the starting defensive tackle can practice to some degree Friday.
More News
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses first practice of week•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Jumps on fumble Sunday•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Production starting to decline•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Gets rested Wednesday•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Absent from injury report•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses second straight practice•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...