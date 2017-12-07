Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses first practice of week

Williams missed Wednesday's practice session due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

We'll find out Thursday if this was just a minor issue and a maintenance day for a veteran that really doesn't need the practice at this stage of the season, or if it's another item for the Bills to worry about as their injury list continues to grow. Williams picked up sack number 42.5 for his career during Sunday's loss to the Patriots -- his second of the season -- and he now has the most in team history for a defensive tackle.