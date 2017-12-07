Bills' Kyle Williams: Misses first practice of week
Williams missed Wednesday's practice session due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll find out Thursday if this was just a minor issue and a maintenance day for a veteran that really doesn't need the practice at this stage of the season, or if it's another item for the Bills to worry about as their injury list continues to grow. Williams picked up sack number 42.5 for his career during Sunday's loss to the Patriots -- his second of the season -- and he now has the most in team history for a defensive tackle.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...