Bills' Kyle Williams: Missing practice time
Williams (groin) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Williams has been muddling through this for several weeks, but given this could be the final season for the long-time veteran, there's almost no way he's going to miss the last two weeks as the Bills try to fight for a playoff spot, something that has eluded Williams in his otherwise successful career.
