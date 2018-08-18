Bills' Kyle Williams: Out with knee injury
Williams won't return to Friday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury.
Williams injured his knee in the first half of Friday's game and was taken to the locker room. The team hasn't clarified the specifics or the severity of the issue to this point. Look for Adolphus Washington and Harrison Phillips to see some extra reps as long as Williams is out.
