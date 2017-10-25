Bills' Kyle Williams: Production starting to decline
Williams saw action on 45 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, logging one tackle.
Williams, who's been in the league since 2006, still has a starting role but his numbers aren't what they used to be. Through six games, the veteran has 16 tackles and a sack -- that's not an awful output for an interior lineman, but remember Williams had 64 tackles just a season ago while totaling five sacks. His contributions for a rebuilding organization -- one that's surprised nicely all season -- go far beyond the stat sheet, however, as he's one of the best leaders on the team and fulfills a dirty job in Leslie Frazier's defense where he plugs holes instead of being asked to get to the quarterback. Williams may not be worth owning in IDP leagues any more, but owners of the Buffalo defense owe a good deal of thanks to his efforts.
