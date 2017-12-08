Bills' Kyle Williams: Questionable for Sunday

Williams (groin) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Williams is trending in the right direction heading into the weekend after failing to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The starting defensive tackle hasn't missed a game all season, though Deandre Coleman and Cedric Thornton could be in line for additional work if Williams is ultimately held out in Week 14.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop