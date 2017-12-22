Bills' Kyle Williams: Returns to limited practice

Williams (groin) will be limited at practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Williams is enough of a veteran that he could probably go the entire week without practicing and still play capably Sunday. With his career winding down and without a single playoff game on his fine resume, there's no way Williams is missing Week 16.

