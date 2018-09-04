Bills' Kyle Williams: Returns to practice, unsure of status
Williams returned to practice Monday for the first time since injuring his knee in the second preseason game, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Williams and the Bills won't know until later in the week if he'll be able to go for the opener in Baltimore. Even if he plays, the team is prepared to give rookie Harrison Phillips a decent amount of playing time behind his mentor, based on Phillips' strong preseason as well as trying to manage Williams' health.
