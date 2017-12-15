Bills' Kyle Williams: Sheds injury designation
Williams (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice, which was enough for him to avoid missing his first game of the season. The five-time Pro Bowler has seen his play slip in 2017, as he's tallied only 33 tackles and two sacks in 13 contests, both of which are well behind his 2016 pace.
