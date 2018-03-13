Bills' Kyle Williams: Signs on for another season

Williams has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Bills, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Williams, who turns 35 in June, logged 41 tackles and three sacks in 16 games for the Bills in 2017. While he's not quite the IDP force he was earlier in his career, the five-time Pro Bowler remains a key cog in the Buffalo defense, while bringing valuable leadership ability to the table.