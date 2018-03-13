Bills' Kyle Williams: Signs on for another season
Williams has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Bills, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Williams, who turns 35 in June, logged 41 tackles and three sacks in 16 games for the Bills in 2017. While he's not quite the IDP force he was earlier in his career, the five-time Pro Bowler remains a key cog in the Buffalo defense, while bringing valuable leadership ability to the table.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.