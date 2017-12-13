Bills' Kyle Williams: Sitting out practice with groin issue
Williams won't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
It's believed that Williams picked up the injury during the Bills' 13-7 overtime victory over the Colts on Sunday. The significance of the setback isn't yet clear, but if Williams puts in a full practice before the end of the week, he could avoid an injury designation for the Week 15 matchup with the Dolphins.
