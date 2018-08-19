Bills' Kyle Williams: Tagged as "week-to-week"

Williams (knee) is "week-to-week" after tests for a torn ACL came back negative, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason and his absence could leak into the regular season as well. The 13-year pro recorded 105 tackles and eight sacks over the last two seasons, and Adolphus Washington will see an uptick in snaps while Williams sits out.

