Bills' Kyle Williams: Tallies 1.5 sacks in win

Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Williams turned back the clock a bit Sunday. His seven tackles were his most in a game since 2016 and his 1.5 sacks gives him five on the season. The veteran defensive lineman is having another quality year, though his 24 tackles through 11 games are low by his standards. He'll look to continue his strong play as the Bills aim for a third straight win when they take on they Dolphins in Week 13.

