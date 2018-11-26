Bills' Kyle Williams: Tallies 1.5 sacks in win
Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Williams turned back the clock a bit Sunday. His seven tackles were his most in a game since 2016 and his 1.5 sacks gives him five on the season. The veteran defensive lineman is having another quality year, though his 24 tackles through 11 games are low by his standards. He'll look to continue his strong play as the Bills aim for a third straight win when they take on they Dolphins in Week 13.
More News
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Biggest game of 2018 season•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Fully recovered, ready for opener•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Returns to practice, unsure of status•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Tagged as week-to-week•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Likely avoids ACL tear•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Out with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12