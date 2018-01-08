Bills' Kyle Williams: Unsure about future

Williams, who played 45 defensive snaps and logged a tackle in his first-ever playoff game Sunday in a 12-season NFL career, is undecided about his future, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I don't have one," the veteran said about his timetable for a decision. "We'll meet with the people who need to be met with, and discuss it and we'll see where we go."

Williams was the heart and soul of the Bills' surprising run to the playoffs and can still play at a high level, but there's a lot of wear and tear on his body after all this time in the league, plus there's something to be said for finally reaching the playoffs and helping the team snap a 17-season drought. It seems unlikely he'd start fresh with a new team, so we'll see if he wants to come back for one more go-round with Sean McDermott's process.