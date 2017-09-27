Bills' Kyle Williams: Veteran rest
Williams did not practice Wednesday as he was given a planned rest day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The veteran will almost certainly be back at it Thursday. Williams has been his usual productive self this season considering he's been in the league since 2006 and that the Bills have become frequent shufflers of their defensive line personnel. He's logged 12 tackles and a sack through three games.
