Waddle was carted off the field during Sunday's practice after appearing to suffer a right knee injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Add Waddle to the list of banged up Bills' offensive lineman. After suffering the knee injury, he joins four other linemen dealing with injury. It's unclear how issue happened, but as reported by Louis-Jacques, Waddle was comforted by his fellow teammates before being carted off. Expect a report from the team in the near future regarding his health.