Bills' LaAdrian Waddle: Signs one-year deal with Bills
The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year contract Saturday.
Waddle started just three games for the Patriots in 2018 and has started a combined seven contests in his four seasons with the Patriots. He's expected to compete with Ty Nsekhe for the starting right tackle job this season.
