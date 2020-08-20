Bills' Lachlan Edwards: Joins Bills By RotoWire Staff Aug 20, 2020 at 12:05 am ET1 min read The Bills signed Edwards to a contract Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.Edwards' spot on the offseason roster comes following Buffalo's decision to cut fellow punter Kaare Vedvik. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now