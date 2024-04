The Bills signed Collins on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The veteran offensive lineman spent the first seven seasons of his career with Dallas and Cincinnati, and he's now headed to Buffalo to help protect Josh Allen. Collins missed all of last year due to a knee injury, but across his seven-year NFL career, he's appeared in 89 games and made 86 starts. The 30-year-old is expected to compete for the Bills' starting right tackle position as the offseason progresses.