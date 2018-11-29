Pitts (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Pitts was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday after having been sidelined to begin the week. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins, but considering that Pitts has not taken a defensive snap since Week 4 it's unlikely that his absence would impact Buffalo's defense.

