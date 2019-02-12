Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Re-signs with Bills
Pitts signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Pitts played in all 16 games for the Bills in 2018, playing primarily special teams and totaling just nine tackles. He'll enter his age-26 season in 2019 and look to earn a role as a backup secondary player once again.
