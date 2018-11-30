Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Ready for Week 13
Pitts (concussion) practiced fully for the first time all week Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Pitts' presence will help the Bills' special teams units, but the four-year veteran is really just around for a depth role, as younger players have passed him on the depth chart and he hasn't taken an offensive snap all season.
More News
-
Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Won't return Sunday•
-
Bills' Lafayette Pitts: Lands with Buffalo•
-
Lafayette Pitts: Dropped from Jacksonville roster•
-
Dolphins' Lafayette Pitts: Re-signs with Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13