The Bills selected Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Jackson is an example of why teams place so much value on the combine. The Arkansas product had solid collegiate production that would have gotten him drafted, but his combine workout moved him into the Day 2 range. Jackson (6-foot-6, 264 pounds) had the best jumps (40.5 vertical, 129-inch broad) among edges at the combine this year and also cashed in a 4.68-second 40. That's rare athleticism, and his college production (16.0 sacks) suggests that he isn't merely toolsy.