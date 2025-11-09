Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Jackson left the game early in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury and was quickly ruled out of the game. The rookie third-rounder was participating in just his third game this season after being a healthy scratch for most of the campaign. In his absence, the Bills will likely rely more on Javon Solomon as a rotational rusher behind starters Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau.