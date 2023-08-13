Murray carried five times for 18 yards and caught all three targets for 21 yards in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday.

Murray has been in the league since 2014 and is the league's fourth-leading career rusher among active players, so it's not like he needs a ton of work to be ready for another campaign. However, with Damien Harris out with a knee injury, Murray has a chance to state his case for a more meaningful role for the start of the season, and perhaps a clear-cut No. 2 role if Harris' injury lingers. James Cook likes like the starter, but this is a high-powered offense and one that has historically rotated running backs, so Murray's preseason usage and output is worth monitoring. He also appears to have a roster spot locked up following the season-ending, off-field injury to teammate Nyheim Hines.