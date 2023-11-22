Murray carried 10 times for 35 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

Murray played 24 of the Bills' 76 offensive plays Sunday, trailing lead back James Cook (35) and placing him ahead of Ty Johnson (16). Despite seeing 10 touches, the veteran running back was unable to get much going in the contest. Meanwhile, both Cook and Johnson were able to find the end zone as receivers. It's possible that Johnson could continue to see his role grow in Buffalo's offense, which would further limit Murray's upside as the team's No. 2 back. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old will look to hang on as the team's top backup when the Bills visit the Eagles in Week 12.