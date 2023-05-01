Buffalo signed Murray to a one-year contract Monday.
Murray provides quality veteran depth for the Bills after the team passed on adding a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 33-year-old averaged 4.4 YPC across 12 games with Denver last season, to the tune of 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns with Javonte Williams (knee) having gone down early in the year. With Buffalo, he profiles as a depth option behind Damien Harris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines.
More News
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Strong finish to season•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Held in check by Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Limited on nine touches•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Suits up versus Rams•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Says he's ready to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Listed as questionable for Week 16•