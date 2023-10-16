Murray carried 12 times for 45 yards in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants on Sunday night.

Although the yards were hard to come by for both teams in the low-scoring affair, Murray saw only two less carries than starter James Cook and was frequently on the field during crucial downs, which included short-yardage and red-zone plays. The yardage was a season high for the 33-year-old, who could continue to see a meaningful amount of carries if Damien Harris' neck injury ends up keeping him out of future action.