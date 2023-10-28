Murray carried five times for seven yards and caught his only target for four yards in Thursday's 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.

Murray actually had two good cracks to score a touchdown, but he was stopped both times inside the five-yard line and his night ended as a fantasy dud. Murray has seen a slight rise in carries following a neck injury to teammate Damien Harris (neck), as he's had three of his season's top four offensive snap shares in the last three games. With the Bills having so many weapons on offense, the 33-year-old Murray remains mostly a touchdown-dependent option, and he hasn't found the end zone since Week 3.