Murray carried two times for six yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

About the only good thing you can say about Murray's lackluster performance was that he continues to see more snaps (10-9 on Sunday) than teammate Damian Harris, something that's been the case for all five games this season. That said, James Cook is close to a bell-cow back and quarterback Josh Allen takes away a lot of the scraps himself -- Allen actually led the team in rushing Sunday with 14 yards. Murray does have two rushing touchdowns this season, but he's mostly un-useable unless one of his higher profile teammates were to suffer an injury.