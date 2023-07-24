Murray's teammate Nyheim Hines will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a serious knee injury during in a recent jet-ski accident, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Murray is 33 years old and is working under a one-year deal, so he was thought to have a bit of work to do in order to secure a spot on the team. While he and the versatile Hines have different skill sets, Murray may be more needed now with one of the team's key pieces out for the season. We'll see if the Bills bring in another running back. If not, Murray looks to have fairly firm footing for the No. 3 job behind James Cook and Damien Harris heading into camp.