Murray gained nine yards on three carries and caught his lone target for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Murray continued his role as the Bills' No. 2 running back behind James Cook, playing 32 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps Sunday. While Cook played the most snaps (34) of any running back and handled the most touches (15), Murray was used sparingly in relief of his teammate. The 33-year-old's limited opportunities put a cap on his ability to produce consistently in Buffalo's offense. Murray will be an untrustworthy option for fantasy purposes when Bills host the Cowboys in Week 15.