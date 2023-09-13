Murray rushed two times for eight yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Starter James Cook saw 59 percent of the offensive snaps, but Murray actually outsnapped teammate Damien Harris, 23 percent vs. 13 percent. Harris probably has the second-most value among the Buffalo crew due to his likely goal-line use, but Murray is no slouch in the red zone either with 55 career rushing touchdowns. It looks like the Bills are going to run their offense through Cook and Josh Allen's passing game, so for now Murray and Harris don't offer much value unless someone in the RB corps gets injured.