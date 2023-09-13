Murray rushed two times for eight yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Starter James Cook saw 59 percent of the offensive snaps, but Murray actually saw more work than teammate Damien Harris, getting a 23 percent share to Harris' 13 percent. Harris was presumed to have some fantasy value this year in Buffalo due to his likely goal-line use, but Murray is no slouch in the red zone either with 55 career rushing touchdowns. It looks like the Bills are going to run their offense through Cook and Josh Allen, so for now Murray and Harris don't offer much upside.