Murray was held out from Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The implication is that Murray is in good position for a roster spot and perhaps is even a threat to overtake Damien Harris for the No. 2 RB role. James Cook and Harris both got work with the starters Saturday, though Cook came out of the game after a couple drives while Harris continued playing deep into the second quarter.
