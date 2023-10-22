Murray rushed four times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to New England.

Murray's role didn't change much in the absence of Damien Harris (neck/concussion), as James Cook continued to dominate touches in Buffalo's backfield. Cook had 102 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 16 touches while Murray was limited to single-digit touches for the sixth time in seven games. Murray's expected to work as Cook's backup again when the Buccaneers come to town Thursday.