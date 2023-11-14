Murray carried nine times for 68 yards and a score while catching two balls on three targets for one yard in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

The touchdown was Murray's first since Week 3, while the rushing yardage was a season high. Murray was the beneficiary of teammate James Cook's sudden fumbling issues Monday, and the 33-year-old Murray ran aggressively while bringing energy to an offense that had been stagnant prior to most of his carries, all while Cook stood on the sideline in the doghouse. Cook redeemed himself later in the game and finished with 109 rushing yards, but the performance by Murray was probably enough to keep him comfortably in the No. 2 seat while Damien Harris remains on IR (concussion) and Leonard Fournette remains on the practice squad.