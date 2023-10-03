Murray carried four times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Murray surprisingly led the Bills in rushing, as the team had four players carry for between 17 and 32 yards in what turned into a lopsided win. Murray continues to show that he's slipped past Damien Harris in the pecking order, though both veterans remain behind the more electric James Cook, who has seen action on 146 offensive snaps compared to 69 for Murray and 45 for Harris. In terms of production, Murray has posted 125 scrimmage yards and two scores compared to 96 scrimmage yards and one TD for Harris.