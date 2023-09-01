Murray remains on the Bills' roster following Tuesday's cutdown day.
The 33-year-old Murray seemed like a good bet to make the team all along once Nyheim Hines was lost for the season due to an off-field knee injury, but that's been put in ink unless the Bills see someone younger they really like on the waiver wire. The Buffalo backfield will have a bit of a committee feel to it, though Murray -- based on his age and a few other factors -- seems to be the third option behind James Cook and Damien Harris.
