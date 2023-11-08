Murray gained four yards on two carries and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Bengals.

Murray saw limited opportunities Sunday, earning three touches while playing 45 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps. The veteran running back's four yards on the ground were a season-low, while starter James Cook struggled to get involved as well, rushing just six times for 20 yards. Murray is seeing limited usage even with Damien Harris (concussion/neck) on injured reserve. To muddy the waters even more in Buffalo's backfield, the Bills signed Leonard Fournette to their practice squad on Oct. 30, and he could potentially compete with Murray for the No. 2 role going forward. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old will look to hold down his role as the Buffalo's primary backup and be more involved when the Bills host the Broncos in Week 10.