James Cook has been seeing most of the reps in training camp with the starters, while it appears that Murray and Damien Harris are battling for positioning behind him, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports.

Murray is 33 years old and is working under a one-year deal, so he seems like the most likely to be slotted third in the pecking order. He was also thought to have some work to do to secure a roster spot, but that was before Nyheim Hines went down for the season with an off-field knee injury. While Murray looks to be on firmer footing to make the final roster, it looks like he has little chance to unseat Cook for anything resembling a heavy workload.