Murray has been ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Murray has seen his role continously decrease over the past few weeks as James Cook has taken on a larger workload over the same span. With addition of fellow veteran running back Leonard Fournette alongside core special-teamer and third-stringer Ty Johnson, it appears Murray is now the odd man out in this rotation. The 33-year-old will be sidelined for the first time this season Sunday.