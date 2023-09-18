Murray carried the ball six times for 22 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

James Cook served as the lead back for the Bills, but Murray mixed in as early as the second possession. He capped that drive with a four-yard touchdown plunge and was also regularly on the field when the ball was inside the opponent's 10-yard line. That role will leave him as a touchdown-or-bust option, but it appears that he has jumped Damien Harris on the depth chart.