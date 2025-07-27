Bills' Laviska Shenault: Activated off NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills activated Shenault (lower leg) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shenault is healthy again after having been sidelined for the start of training camp due to a lower leg strain. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as one of the team's primary kick returners during the upcoming campaign and could contribute as a depth receiver as well.
