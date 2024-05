Keys was one of 12 players Buffalo signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site report.

Keys has been in college since 2018, playing for Notre Dame before moving to Tulane for his final two seasons. He has the ability to return kicks as well as play receiver, but this is a crowded receiver room and Keys has a big hill to climb to make the final roster. Keys posted a 33-599-7 line in his final season with Tulane.