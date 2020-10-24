Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the Bills' official site reports.

It's important to note Smith has not necessarily tested positive for the virus, but because he's been deemed to have been in close contact with fellow tight end Dawson Knox -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- Smith has been placed on the list due to league protocol. This also leaves the Bills in a bit of a pickle for Sunday's game against the Jets -- as it stands right now, Tyler Kroft is the only tight end set for action.