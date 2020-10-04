site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Lee Smith: Healthy scratch Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Smith caught a one-yard touchdown on his only offensive snap during last week's win over the Rams, but he won't play Week 4 with Dawson Knox (concussion) good to go. Tyler Kroft will operate as Buffalo's secondary tight end Sunday.
