Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million contract with the Bills on Monday.

It will be the second stint in the Queen City for Smith, who previously played for the Bills from 2011-2014. The 31-year-old was released by the Raiders on May 2 and spent less then two weeks looking for a new home. Smith is best known for his blocking, with only 56 catches in 107 career games (66 starts). His presence on the roster may leave Jason Croom, Tommy Sweeney and Jake Fisher battling for one spot, as the Bills also have Tyler Kroft and rookie third-round pick Dawson Knox.

